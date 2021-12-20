$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,779 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. 2,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

