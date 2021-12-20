Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,740.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.