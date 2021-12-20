PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.