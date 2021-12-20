iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.21 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

