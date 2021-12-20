Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Grows By 17.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $$36.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

