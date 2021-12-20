Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $79,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

