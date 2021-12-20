Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 22,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 801,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

