Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,066. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
About Defense Metals
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.