Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,066. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

