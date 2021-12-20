CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.21. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

