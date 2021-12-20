CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
