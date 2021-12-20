Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Expands By 17.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNLIF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC started coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$31.79 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

