MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 469,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MDVL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,461. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MedAvail by 364.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 535,575 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 27.2% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter worth $805,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

