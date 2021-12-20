Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.68

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
