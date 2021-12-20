Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.68

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

