Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRBU. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 131,952 shares of company stock worth $266,509 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

