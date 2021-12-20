ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.62

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 4095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $902.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

