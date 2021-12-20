Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $68.80

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.80, but opened at $73.57. Arvinas shares last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,657 shares of company stock worth $37,757,660 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.