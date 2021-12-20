Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Acquires 17 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 866 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147.22 ($194.56).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 925 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($195.59).

LON HWDN traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 865 ($11.43). 266,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 900.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 893.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 651.99 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.22) to GBX 1,080 ($14.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.71 ($12.51).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.