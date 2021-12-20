Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up to $35.64

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $37.48. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

