Insider Buying: Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Richard John Battey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($36,474.16).

LON:PEY traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 13.90 ($0.18). 50,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,518. The firm has a market cap of £9.61 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.35 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of €0.34 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

