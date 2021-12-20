FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.60 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FINV. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.82. 18,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $177,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

