LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $4.21 on Monday, reaching $203.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.