LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $4.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. 56,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $626.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.