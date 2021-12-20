Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.55 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,294. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

