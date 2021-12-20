Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

