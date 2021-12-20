Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 266,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,514. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10.

