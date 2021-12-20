Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $360,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 53.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

