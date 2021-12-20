Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 951 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.