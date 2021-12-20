XML Financial LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

