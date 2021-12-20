Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.