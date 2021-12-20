Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.54% of Axonics worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axonics by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,857,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

