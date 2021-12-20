Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,442 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

