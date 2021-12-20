ACG Wealth Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

