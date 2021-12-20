LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.41. 12,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

