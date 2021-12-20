LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,747. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

