Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,174. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

