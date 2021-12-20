5,807 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.17 on Monday, hitting $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

