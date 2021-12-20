Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.64. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,429. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

