Hacken Token (HAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.62 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $57.97 million and $6.62 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00051351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.33 or 0.08235386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.69 or 0.99767230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,047,616 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

