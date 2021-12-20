Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $44.17. 5,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.