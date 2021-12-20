BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 15,500 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

