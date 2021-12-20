McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $94.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.