C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $422.49 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,922 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $422,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 149,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 84,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.94 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

