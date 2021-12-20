Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $615.63 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

