Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.40 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

