Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

