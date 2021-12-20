Stack Financial Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 582,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 221,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

