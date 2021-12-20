Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 478 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $276.64 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

