Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 8,304 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. 5,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

