Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $73.03. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,693. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.