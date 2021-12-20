Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

