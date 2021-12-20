MKM Partners Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

DRI opened at $139.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.07. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

